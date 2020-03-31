Bay Area Pro Sports: ESPN to air memorable NBA Finals games Wednesday nights

BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN will air NBA doubleheaders on Wednesday nights during April showcasing key NBA Finals games.

The doubleheaders begin this Wednesday with two games from the 2016 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, where the Cavaliers became the first team in league history to rally from a 3-1 deficit to win the title.

The final two games from Miami's 2013 title run will air April 8. The rest of the month will feature the clinching games from the Lakers' titles in 2009 and ‘10, Boston’s 2008 championship run and the final games for Shaquille O'Neal with the Lakers and LeBron James with the Miami Heat.

Sharks sign college free agent

SAN JOSE — The San Jose Sharks have agreed to a contract with free agent college defenseman Brinson Pasichnuk.

General manager Doug Wilson announced the deal Tuesday to bring in the former captain at Arizona State.

Pasichnuk was captain his final two years in college and he had 11 goals and 26 assists in 36 games this season for the Sun Devils. His 121 shots led all defensemen in the nation and he ranked second in goals and third in assists.

The 22-year-old Pasichnuk finished his college career with 39 goals and 68 assists in 136 games.

