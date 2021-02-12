Bay Area Roundup: A's trade INF Neuse, P Varland to Dodgers for LHP Kolarek and OF Thomas

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers have acquired infielder Sheldon Neuse and minor league right-hander Gus Varland from the Oakland Athletics on Friday for left-hander Adam Kolarek and minor league outfielder Cody Thomas.
Neuse spent last season at Oakland’s alternate site after hitting .250 the previous year for the A’s. Before his promotion in 2019, the 26-year-old infielder batted .317, hit 27 home runs and had 102 RBI in 126 games.
Varland is a combined 2-2 with a 1.54 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 18 minor league games, including 15 starts.
Kolarek made 20 appearances for the Dodgers last year, going 3-0 with a 0.95 ERA and 13 strikeouts. He was 5-0 with one save across 46 games and a 0.88 ERA in his Dodgers career. In major league seasons, he is a combined 11-3 with a 3.32 ERA.
Thomas spent part of last season at the Dodgers alternate site. In 2019, he hit a career-best 23 homers and had 76 RBI with Double-A Tulsa. In four minor league seasons, he has 81 homers and driven in 278 runs with a .255 batting average.
NHL
Kings 2, Sharks 2
LOS ANGELES — Anze Kopitar, Carl Grundstrom and Jaret Anderson-Dolan each had a goal and an assist to help Los Angeles beat San Jose on Thursday night and snap a five-game losing streak.
Alex Iafallo and Jeff Carter added power-play goals, Drew Doughty had three assists and Cal Petersen made 28 saves for the Kings.
Tomas Hertl scored twice and Martin Jones stopped 20 shots before being pulled in the third period for the Sharks.
It was the final game of a 12-game road trip to start the season for San Jose because of COVID-19 restrictions limiting contact sports in Santa Clara County.
“Tonight just wasn’t good enough and that didn’t have anything with being on the road,” Sharks center Logan Couture said.
Hertl got the Sharks on the board at 16:25 to cut the deficit to 3-1, and he made it 3-2 at 17:49 of the second period.
But the Kings got goals from Anderson-Dolan, Iafallo and Carter in a span of 2:05 of the third period to pull away, prompting Sharks head coach Bob Boughner to pull Jones.
“We’re not expecting him to win hockey games for us standing on his head,” Boughner said. "But we’ve got to have solid goaltending, especially at the beginning of games. It’s just not up to our standard and I’m sure it’s not up to his own.”
Sharks goalie Devan Dubnyk is day to day because of a lower-body injury. Dubnyk, who is 0-3-1 with a 2.17 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in six appearances this season, last played against Anaheim on Saturday. Alexei Melnichuk was Jones’ backup against the Kings, making five saves in relief.
San Jose hosts the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday in its home opener.