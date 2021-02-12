Bay Area Roundup: A's trade INF Neuse, P Varland to Dodgers for LHP Kolarek and OF Thomas

Alex Iafallo and Jeff Carter added power-play goals, Drew Doughty had three assists and Cal Petersen made 28 saves for the Kings.

Tomas Hertl scored twice and Martin Jones stopped 20 shots before being pulled in the third period for the Sharks.

It was the final game of a 12-game road trip to start the season for San Jose because of COVID-19 restrictions limiting contact sports in Santa Clara County.

“Tonight just wasn’t good enough and that didn’t have anything with being on the road,” Sharks center Logan Couture said.

Hertl got the Sharks on the board at 16:25 to cut the deficit to 3-1, and he made it 3-2 at 17:49 of the second period.

But the Kings got goals from Anderson-Dolan, Iafallo and Carter in a span of 2:05 of the third period to pull away, prompting Sharks head coach Bob Boughner to pull Jones.

“We’re not expecting him to win hockey games for us standing on his head,” Boughner said. "But we’ve got to have solid goaltending, especially at the beginning of games. It’s just not up to our standard and I’m sure it’s not up to his own.”