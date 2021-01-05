Behind The NFL Call: Still bad blood between Raiders, Broncos

Fant said his only regret was missing O’Neil with the football he flung at him.

“I feel like I (re)acted accordingly,” Fant said. “I don’t believe that I should have had some sort of maturity and said, ‘I’m going to be the bigger man.’ As I’m coming off the field, I should never be shoulder checked by a coach, if that, even a player.”

Asked about the incident Monday, Gruden said: “I just stay away from Noah Fant. He’s a big guy. I try not to make the other team mad. But we don’t like to have any confrontations with players, our players, their players, any players. But sometimes in the heat of the battle, things get said or there’s some misunderstanding on the sidelines.

“Guys get bumped into and they take it personally. There’s a lot of emotion out there. I think that’s what you saw yesterday. But I’m confident Jim O’Neil and Noah Fant are pros.”

Fant didn’t think there was any misunderstanding, just poor sportsmanship.

Asked if he wanted the NFL to discipline O’Neil, Fant said, “I know if I would have really shoved him or done something really harmful to him, then I would have gotten fined, but that’s up to the league to decide."

QB QUAGMIRE FOR PEDERSON