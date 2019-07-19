LOS ANGELES — Manny Pacquiao has had a whole lot more to say about boxing ever since he became a politician.
The 40-year-old Filipino senator who once understandably shied away from lengthy conversations in English is now more comfortable in the language. A fighter who once kept most conversations short and mild has become much more willing to opine about his sport, his political leanings and his place in both worlds.
Before a recent workout at the Wild Card Gym, Pacquiao boldly predicted a knockout victory when he gets in the ring with unbeaten welterweight champion Keith Thurman on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
"I predict there's a big percentage that the fight will not go the distance," Pacquiao said. "That's what I'm thinking. There's a big percentage for not going to 12 rounds."
The Filipino great has never been a big boaster, and he has only knocked out one of his last 15 opponents over the past decade — a shocking statistic for those who still think of Pacquiao as the world-beating force in his rampaging prime.
He won't say whether he's audaciously calling this KO out of true belief or pure promotional chutzpah. But Pacquiao has been speaking his mind more than ever in the late days of a 25-year pro career with no end in sight, and he keeps it up even while facing a fight that could immediately end his recent resurgence.
"I like the fight because it's a challenge for me, but I know I'm going to win," Pacquiao said.
Pacquiao's increased comfort with public speaking also has an ugly, damaging side. He already lost his Nike sponsorship and significant worldwide fan support with virulent anti-gay rhetoric apparently rooted in his newfound evangelical religious beliefs, and he has backed draconian policies in other areas of Filipino life and jurisprudence.
But Pacquiao insists he isn't thinking much about his political life while he trains in California, even if his stances already overshadow his abilities among a huge segment of the public. He speaks only about his fight with Thurman, the gifted welterweight determined to end Pacquiao's storied career.
But whether he's in Hollywood or Manila, Pacquiao's talk is a fascinating window on his apparent determination to keep going until someone stops him — both in boxing and in politics, where he is widely thought to be a possible successor to President Rodrigo Duterte.
"Just focus on discipline and work hard," Pacquiao said when asked the secret of his longevity in the ring. "Don't think about anything else but the training. Boxing is all about focusing and working hard. Nothing else. If you're thinking about anything except preparation and training and your workout, you'll forget about boxing. Boxing is about how you punish yourself."
This is from a man who lives every day of his life in crowded chaos in both the Philippines and Hollywood, his longtime training home. Pacquiao wakes up each day in a house filled with friends and employees, and he does his daily workouts with dozens of people surrounding him and trainer Freddie Roach. He spends his LA nights eating barbecue, watching basketball and basking in the immutable companionship of his enormous entourage.
Yet Pacquiao has bridged all sorts of apparent contradictions and overcome all manner of normally unsurpassable obstacles during a quarter-century in the professional ring.
A teenager who needed rocks in his pockets to make the 105-pound minimum weight for his professional debut in 1995 somehow grew up to become the only eight-division champion in boxing history. A 5-foot-6 slugger with an unremarkable frame tore through divisions stacked with larger champions, including Oscar De La Hoya, the bulky Miguel Cotto and even the 154-pound, 5-foot-11 Antonio Margarito.
Although his political duties consume most of his time outside training camp these days, Pacquiao has revived a career that seemed stalled two years ago with back-to-back victories over Lucas Matthysse and Adrien Broner. He is even a slight betting favorite against Thurman on Saturday despite his opponent's comparative youth and unblemished record.
When Pacquiao arrived in Las Vegas this week for his final preparations, he had changed his mind about a knockout win. Instead, he only declared himself "focused and motivated," saying he will "do my best to make the fans happy."
The politician couldn't resist one last equivocation, followed by one more insight into his reasons for fighting on.
"Boxing is my passion," Pacquiao said. "I love to play basketball, but you are (on) a team. You don't know which people are shooting, you or your teammates. Boxing is you alone. When people are cheering for you, it is for you."
Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs) is a decade younger, certainly more powerful and maybe even a bit faster than his famously speedy opponent. Thurman is a tough, voluble welterweight champion in his prime competitive years, and Pacquiao represents the biggest fight of his career — a once-in-a-lifetime chance to pound a boxing great into retirement.
"It's been a build up and a progression my whole career toward this moment on Saturday night," Thurman said. "This really is the outcome of an individual living out their dream."
So why are Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs) and trainer Freddie Roach so confident heading into the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas? And why is the older eight-division champion actually a slight betting favorite against one of the best 147-pounders in the world?
After 18 years together, Pacquiao and Roach believe Thurman is just another challenge to be overcome by hard work, smart planning and the psychological edge of experience.
Thurman looks daunting on paper, but Pacquiao and Roach are virtuosos on canvas.
"Tomorrow night, class is in session," Pacquiao said Friday after the weigh-in. "I hope Keith Thurman studied hard, because Professor Pacquiao gives very hard tests."
Pacquiao and Thurman both hold versions of the WBA 147-pound title heading into this Fox Sports pay-per-view showdown. In Roach's educated mind, the vaunted Thurman has far more questions to answer than Pacquiao, who is coming into this fight off back-to-back victories over Lucas Matthysse and Adrien Broner.
Can Thurman recapture his prime fighting form after two years of relative inactivity caused by a 22-month injury layoff? Can he match Pacquiao's legendary speed while showing the stamina to fight effectively for 12 rounds against Manny's famed pace?
"I hope Thurman brings his best, because that's when Manny will be at his best," Roach said. "Thurman is a good fighter, but Manny beats good fighters all the time. And I don't think Keith Thurman is a great fighter. I think Broner is a better fighter, and Manny took care of him (easily)."
While Thurman is in the biggest bout of his career, the Filipino senator's late-career resurgence also reaches a vital point Saturday. Despite what Roach says, Thurman seems certain to be a big step up in competition from Matthysse and Broner, and the cumulative effects of a boxing career rarely wear well after 40.
"Manny isn't going to do anything with those little T-Rex arms," Thurman said. "He's about to get beat up. I get to punch a senator in the face, and he's going to feel it."
Thurman earned the nickname "One Time" with his one-punch knockout power, yet he has stopped just one of his seven opponents since December 2013. And though Thurman is still in his ostensible prime, he has shown a few signs of weariness with his sport.
He has never looked more vulnerable as a professional than he did in his comeback victory last January over tough veteran Josesito Lopez, who rocked Thurman repeatedly and even won a 10-8 round without a knockdown. More recently, Thurman has repeatedly spoken about how he's eager to get a few big paydays and then get out of boxing — a sensible mentality that nonetheless could indicate a fighter's focus isn't completely on competition anymore.
Thurman has been totally focused in public appearances for this big-money bout, however.
"I'm going to do to Manny Pacquiao what he did to Oscar De La Hoya," Thurman said, referring to Pacquiao's landmark victory over the Golden Boy in 2008.
While Thurman would love to retire his opponent, Pacquiao plans to keep competing indefinitely, and he doesn't dismiss the notion of fighting to 50 and beyond, as Bernard Hopkins did. He has openly looked beyond Thurman to his hopes of a second fight with the retired Floyd Mayweather, or a unification bout with champion Errol Spence.
But just in case anybody believes he isn't focused on Thurman, Pacquiao said that even his mother took offense at Thurman's pre-fight trash talk , including his vow to "crucify" the vocally evangelical Pacquiao.
"I'm just always smiling, no matter what Keith says," Pacquiao said. "It's easy to say things, but it's not easy to do it in the ring. I've been in this sport longer than Keith Thurman, so my experience will be the difference."