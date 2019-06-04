PEBBLE BEACH — There is something very special about standing on the first tee of the Pebble Beach Golf Links and the weather on the Monterey Peninsula during the month of June that brings back so many good memories for Casey Boyns.
Boyns knows the Pebble Beach layout — the way the ball rolls and breaks on the small greens, the winds, all of the challenges that await golfers — like very few people. He has been a caddie at the famed course — the site of the 119th U.S. Open Championship, set for June 13-16 — for 37 years. He won California State Amateur Championships there, in 1989 and again in 1993. He estimates he has played the course around 300 times over the years.
“Back in the day, back in the ’70s, we snuck on every day,” the Pacific Grove High School alumnus said last week. “Looking at that ocean and Carmel Bay, it’s pretty cool. It’s cool being out there every day.”
Boyns has been caddying at Pebble Beach since he was in college. He is also a very good player, and continues to do well in senior events.
He is the all-time leader in Northern California Golf Association wins, with 16 titles. Boyns has won a record four Public Links championships, along with two Four-Ball titles and two Amateur Match Play crowns. He is a four-time NCGA Player of the year.
“I’ve won the tournaments that I’ve wanted to win,” he said.
Boyns was inducted into the California Golf Hall of Fame in 2009 and the NCGA Hall of Fame in 2017.
One of his best years came in 1996, as he won Amateur Match Play, Four-Ball, Sacramento Valley and Public Links championships. He was also the NCGA Player of the Year.
Boyns, 63, is one is one of the top players in NCGA senior events. He has won two Senior Amateur Match Play titles, two NCGA Senior Championship titles, and two NCGA Senior Four-Ball titles. He also owns a California Senior Amateur championship.
“I’ve never stopped competing,” he said.
He has played in NCGA points events at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park over the years.
Boyns played in the Stocker Cup Invitational Golf Tournament at Chardonnay Golf Club in 1992.
He spent about a year working in a pro shop at a course in the North Bay after college. He moved back home after that. It was then that he started caddying again.
“It kind of became a way of life — caddying and playing golf,” he said. “I always tell people — 30 years ago I had a chance. I just couldn’t get to that next level, of being a pro. But I like my comfort zone. I like doing what I do. I was picking up my kids from school and taking them to their activities. I kept thinking, ‘Well, I’ll find something else.’ But then I just never really did.
“Basically, the caddie is kind of a tour guide, a trip enhancer, a round enhancer. You’re trying to give the guest the best time he possibly can have and keep things smooth. You are meeting some cool people. I’m done early.
“My wife went to law school and became a lawyer. I just kept playing tournaments. The caddying was pretty cool. After probably 20 years, it turned into a job.”
As the course’s No. 2 caddie based on seniority, Boyns arrives early for work each day, Monday through Friday, by 6 a.m. His group is one of the first ones to go out.
For the U.S. Open, the course will be set up as a par-71, 7,075-yard layout.
“You create these relationships with these people. They come back — once a year or two, three or four times a year. I started planning on being accountable for those people. It was good work. The money was good.”
He usually carries two bags per round and he worked 187 rounds last year. The most he has ever done is 260 rounds in a year.
“I go in streaks, where I’ll work a couple of weeks, and then I’ll play golf for a week in a tournament or go on vacation or go skiing,” he said. “The early caddies are supposed to move the groups. We’re supposed to set the pace.”
Boyns is there to provide support and assistance, as far as calculating yardages and targets to aim for, while also reading greens, taking care of golf clubs, and sharing his insights and knowledge of Pebble Beach.
“That’s my standard day — a little caddying in the morning, a little golf in the afternoon,” he said. “Every day, I try to go 100-110 percent on the caddying. I don’t let up. I don’t give up. I want to enhance their experience. I always go that little extra.”
Pebble Beach Resorts Caddie Program
The Pebble Beach Resorts Caddie Program has been in place continuously since 1919, according to pebblebeach.com.
Caddie rates are $95 for a single-bag carrying caddie and $190 for a double-bag carrying caddie. There are 260 caddies who are currently in the program. Recommended average gratuities can be found on the website.
“There’s a lot of good caddies out there,” said Boyns. “I’ve seen a lot of putts out there, that’s for sure. There’s pressure involved. There’s good days and bad days — everyone has them. It’s fun when it clicks. You’re in tune with the player. You’re reading them good and they’re going in. There’s that trust.”
’ The gauntlet’
Boyns breaks up the Pebble Beach course into three segments: the first seven holes, the next seven that he calls “the gauntlet,’ and then the final four holes.
Keys to scoring include being proficient around the greens with a short game, said Boyns.
“All the veterans who have been playing in the AT&T (Pebble Beach Pro-Am) know those first seven is where they’ve got to get it going,” said Boyns.
“Once you get on that eighth hole, the course changes. All of a sudden, it’s really long. I call it the gauntlet. They’re going to go, ‘Wow.’ They’re so long and brutal. You’ve got the stretch of seven holes when you better tighten your seat belt.”
The stretch of holes includes the par-4, 428-yard eighth hole, par-4, 526-yard ninth hole, par-4, 495-yard 10th hole, par-4, 390-yard 11th hole, par-3, 202-yard 12th hole, par-4, 445-yard 13th hole, and par-5, 580-yard 14th hole.
Boyns and his wife, Sara, who is an attorney in Monterey, have two children: Marisa 34, and Christopher, 28.