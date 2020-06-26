College Football: Another Prokick punter comes to U.S.

Prokick focuses on three styles: the traditional spiral punt, the drop punt that spins backward, and the rollout punt that Australians have made popular in college football. They also have classroom sessions to learn about the rules and the conferences.

Shanahan, a left-footer, was the first Prokick student to come from Ireland but academy owner Nathan Chapman said more will follow. Chapman said he and coach John Smith, who is from England, plan to hold camps in Ireland for the first time. The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the scheduling.

“We had enough emails from after David’s signing to know that people want an opportunity,” Chapman said of interest from athletes in Ireland. “There's absolutely going to be more players from Ireland who could do it.”

Chapman, who talked his way into a tryout with the Green Bay Packers in 2004 after seeing fellow Australian Darren Bennett's success with the San Diego Chargers, said they may add stops in England and Scotland. Cleveland Browns punter Jamie Gillan was born in the Scottish Highlands and moved to Maryland as a teenager.

“There’s talent all across the world,” said Chapman, citing Japan and the work of the Japan Kicking Academy.