Commentary: 32 recipes for tasty and inedible NFL seasons

GREEN BAY — The 13-3 record and close wins of last season truly are representative of these Packers, OR A-Rod is so ticked by the drafting of a quarterback that he wants out.

DETROIT — Matt Patricia shows his defensive genius wasn't left in Foxborough, OR he continues to show it was.

CHICAG0 — Discovering that drafting Mitchell Trubisky ahead of Mahomes wasn't a mistake, OR discovering it was a franchise-size flop.

AFC SOUTH

HOUSTON — J.J. Watt stays healthy and tears apart offenses like in his prime, OR the trade of Hopkins to Arizona is a fiasco for the Texans.

TENNESSEE — Derrick Henry runs for about 2,000 yards and a bunch of TDs and the defense solidifies, OR Ryan Tannehill returns to looking like a backup and the D struggles.

INDIANAPOLIS — All the talent gathered over the past few years coalesces under underrated coach Frank Reich, OR the Colts overestimated what Rivers has left.

JACKSONVILLE — We're searching for a way out of the basement; can't find it, OR the Jaguars are even worse than we think.

NFC SOUTH