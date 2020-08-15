Commentary: Baseball holding its own, a third of the way through

One glance at the standings shows just how weird. While some teams have played as many as 21 games, the Cardinals were stuck at five before resuming their season Saturday in Chicago.

And who would have thought Miami would be on top of the NL East and Baltimore would have a winning record at any point in any season?

But Aaron Judge is hitting home runs in New York like it was 2017, and Fernando Tatis Jr. is showing in San Diego that he could be baseball’s next superstar. Baseball looks somewhat familiar, even as batting averages have dipped to their lowest point since 1968 and strikeouts are near record highs.

If things aren’t exactly looking up, it’s not doomsday, either. There’s hope and expectations that the season can be completed despite the rough patches that were inevitable.

Then the question switches to what happens in the playoffs and how legitimate any winner will really be.

The answer to the first part is anything and everything. Already MLB plans a postseason that will include as many teams in the playoffs as there were in the American and National leagues until 1961. Some may qualify by playing 60 games, others may make it in with far less, and who's to say two teams with losing records won't make it to the World Series.