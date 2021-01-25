Commentary: Greatness defined as Brady reaches 10th Super Bowl

Brady had a few regrets, too, especially when he came close to throwing the game away with a trio of second half interceptions. By now, though, he can’t have any second thoughts about leaving Bill Belichick and New England and heading south to only the second team of his pro career.

He beat Drew Brees at the Superdome, and outscored Rodgers at Lambeau Field. He had to win three games on the road to make yet another Super Bowl, and that’s just what he and the Bucs did.

Now he can do what no other quarterback has ever done — enjoy sleeping in his own bed before playing for a seventh ring.

“I know it’s a big game coming up but we get to enjoy this for a little bit,’’ Brady said. ``It’s going to be a great game.’’

There’s two weeks before that big game, which means two more weeks to appreciate just what Brady is doing. And, love Brady or not, you have to appreciate a career that will likely never be matched

Enjoy seeing his greatness because no one will ever play in 10 Super Bowls and no one will ever have a chance at a seventh ring. The cast around Brady has changed constantly over the years but what hasn’t changed is he always seems to find a way to win.