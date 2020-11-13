Commentary: Half of season, Super Bowl left

Still, nothing is normal, from Tom Brady under center in Tampa Bay to the COVID-19 tests that players and team officials begin almost every day with.

Meanwhile, the virus keeps spreading around the country even as some teams allow limited numbers of fans inside stadiums. How it looks may be as different in February as it was when Goodell was in his basement holding the draft in April.

To try and make it to the finish line, the NFL has a contingency plan to extend the season a week and expand the playoffs from 14 to 16 teams if teams don't get in 16 regular-season games.

But the fact the NFL has made it this far borders on remarkable. That it administered more than a half million tests through the first week of November with only 78 players testing positive borders on incredible.

Meanwhile, enough story lines are playing out that have nothing to do with COVID-19 to keep fans interested.

The Steelers are unbeaten through eight games for the first time. The Raiders are winning in their new city. The Jets are awful, and the Giants aren’t much better.