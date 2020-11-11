Commentary: It's a Masters we didn't need

Of course, this is the way it had to be if the Masters was going to be held in 2020. The traditional slot during the first full week of April came in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, when the nation locked down in hopes of containing the rampaging disease.

Everyone’s world was thrown into chaos, and golf was hardly spared. The Masters and two other major championships were bumped to later in the year. The British Open was canceled altogether.

Now, in a sad twist, the Masters is finally being held just as the virus cuts another frightening swath through America. New cases have climbed to more than 100,000 per day. Deaths are on the march again, approaching 1,000 every 24 hours.

In what turned out to be a very wise decision, Augusta National announced back in August that no fans would be allowed to attend the rescheduled tournament.

Yet, even though we knew it was coming, it is still jarring to find yourself walking down a pathway at Augusta National and suddenly realize there is not another person in sight. Or to wander out on the course and find the only thing separating you from the fairway is a faint black line painted on the luscious grass.