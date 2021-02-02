Commentary: Not much home-court advantage these days

Miami was 27-5 at home last season. So far this season, the Heat are 5-6, the most recent of those losses coming Monday when they wasted a 10-point lead in the final 2:47 of regulation and fell to Charlotte. Part of it is surely because the Heat have experienced significant roster depletion because of injuries and virus-related issues.

But Denver coach Michael Malone also pointed out that late nights socializing in the league’s stops that are bustling with nightlife — Miami, New York and Los Angeles would be among the places that apply there — aren’t possible right now.

“When a team goes to certain cities, there are always pitfalls, nightclubs and whatever you want to call it,” Malone said last week before his Nuggets routed the Heat by 27 points — the franchise’s biggest margin of victory at Miami since 1989. “Now you go to a city, there are not really as many distractions.”

There are some exceptions to the home-court-doesn’t-matter theory.

Kyle Lowry has played in seven “road” games this season — they’re all road games this season for Toronto, really, even though Tampa has created some comforts of home for the Raptors — and his team has gone 0-7 in those games.