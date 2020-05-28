Commentary: Old family friend Biff Pocoroba remembered

Biff Pocoroba was not a great player by any means, though he was good enough to stick with the Braves for nearly a full decade — good enough, even, to earn a spot in the 1978 All-Star Game. He entered the Midsummer Classic at what was then known as San Diego Stadium in the top of the ninth inning, crouching behind the plate for the final three outs of the NL’s 7-3 victory.

The last of those outs was delivered by his teammate and future Hall of Famer, the knuckleballer Phil Niekro.

“All I know is when he came to the ballpark, whether it was a home or road game, he had his game face on every day,” Niekro said Wednesday evening when reached at his home. “He was a warrior, I’m telling you, he was a fighter. He wasn’t the greatest catcher of all time, but he was a good catcher. He called a good game for me.”

They hadn’t seen each other in at least 30 years.

Pocoroba was released by the Braves early in the 1984 season, finished off at age 30 by a shoulder injury that cut short what could’ve been a more productive career.

With his arm shot, Pocoroba spent his last few seasons as a backup catcher and pinch-hitting specialist. There was an aborted attempt to convert him into a third baseman, but it didn’t pan out.