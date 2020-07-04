Commentary: Pro golf without fans in an eerie green expanse

Associated Press golf writer Doug Ferguson, who received the PGA Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism, suggested many years ago that it's best to get out onto the course for at least nine holes during every round. That way, you can perhaps see something that TV cameras might miss.

In the past, getting an arm band from PGA Tour officials was required each day to get inside the ropes. These days, that's not necessary: Reporters are asked to stay outside the ropes. Yet they have free rein to reach just about any vantage point because no more than several people are following any group.

Without fans, I can gaze across multiple fairways with a view unobstructed by spectators in the stands, along the ropes or in suites looming over the course.

On Thursday, the only fans I saw while walking five-plus miles at the Detroit Golf Club were perched on a platform in a nearby home's backyard, just beyond the six-foot high, chain-link fence. When a player made a pivotal putt as first-round leader Doc Redman did to close with a 7-under 65, no one clapped.

Media members are not to supposed to cheer while covering a sporting event. Volunteers on the course stayed quiet, though one said they were not instructed to by tournament officials.