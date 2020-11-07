Commentary: Sports should be proud, but not a one-off

ATLANTA — Sports has every reason to be proud.

From teams that transformed their arenas into massive voting centers to college athletes getting a day off to cast ballots, there was an unprecedented level of civic engagement that undoubtedly played an influential role in our dramatic national election.

Now comes the tough part.

Making sure it's not a one-off.

So many athletes, coaches and team executives were eager to get involved in the political process when a rancorous presidential campaign fell in a year marked by racial upheaval, a deadly pandemic and economic strife.

Let's see if they're able to maintain that passion when the midterm elections roll around two years from now. Even more significantly, will they channel some of that energy toward those barely noticed local races, which often have a much greater impact on a person's day-to-day life?

“You've got to step up and do what you can to make a difference,” said Nell Fortner, the women's basketball coach at Georgia Tech. “What hit me so hard is we've got to vote.”

When all the votes are counted, this election may have drawn the largest share of turnout since the early 1900s, something in the range of 65%.