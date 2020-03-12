Commentary: What will fans talk about without sports?

Now picture the poor person who crawled off the couch just before intermission to make a quick lunch, then returned to find a blank screen. The rest of us will be wearing that same expression soon enough.

If the idea of self-quarantine held any allure for sports fans, it was the chance to binge-watch March Madness and Opening Day in baseball. Good luck with that. Televised games are about to become as scarce as toilet paper at Costco.

There were still three notable holdouts as of midday: pro golf, NASCAR and the English Premier League maintained they would continue to play, albeit without spectators. For the moment, this summer’s Tokyo Olympics are on, too.

The simple fact is TV deals provide so much of the money fueling big-time sports that it makes economic sense to put the games on people’s screens whether there are actual fannies in the seats or not. How much longer it passes the safety common-sense test remains to be seen. Athletes from leagues and sports everywhere have already tested positive for COVID-19, and that list only going to get longer.

“We were fortunate in the U.S., at least up until now,” said Marc Ganis, president and founder of Chicago-based Sportscorp, a leading business consulting firm with deep ties to Chinese sports dating back more than a decade.