Commentary: White Sox return to disco era with La Russa

— La Russa last ran a team from the dugout in 2011. He will be the third-oldest manager in baseball history and, judging from some very middling stints in several front offices, is completely out of a touch with the modern game. We're still checking into rumors that the White Sox hired La Russa only after learning both Connie Mack and Casey Stengel were dead.

— The White Sox have a core of young players on team-friendly deals, including Anderson, Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert. José Abreu is one of the front-runners for AL MVP. Lucas Giolito pitched a no-hitter. This is a group that cries out for youthful, relatable leadership. Instead, Chicago went with the search firm of Indiana Jones & Associates to seek out the ark of managerial relics.

— General manager Kenny Williams spoke out eloquently this year on social-justice protests that roiled the nation and the burden of being a Black man in America. It's hard to believe that Williams — one of just two Blacks in charge of baseball departments this past season; the other, Michael Hill, has since parted ways with Miami — looked around at the field of qualified candidates, especially those of color, and signed off on recycling the old boys club. This is yet another reminder of how hard it is for minorities to make managerial inroads in baseball and nearly every other sport.