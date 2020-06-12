Commonwealth Games open to athletes taking a knee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LONDON — The Commonwealth Games has joined a growing list of sports bodies allowing athletes to protest against racism without fear of repercussions.

Organizations such as FIFA and the NFL reacted similarly following the death of George Floyd, a black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer pressed a knee on his neck in Minneapolis.

“People say, 'Aren't you opening up the Pandora’s box?' Well no, I think we’re respecting people’s rights to voice their opinions,” David Grevemberg, CEO of the Commonwealth Games Federation, said in a conference call Thursday.

Athletes can take a knee, for example, at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, although Grevemberg said it would be “presumptuous of me to say, this is how it’s going to look.”

Athletes from more than 70 nations and territories, many of them from Africa, will be competing at the event.

The International Olympic Committee said Wednesday it would open talks that could let athletes make stronger protests at the Tokyo Games.

Five months ago, the Olympic body strengthened its ban on political statements by specifying that gestures such as taking a knee or raising a fist on a medal podium remain prohibited.