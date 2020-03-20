Coronavirus: Motocross race hangs it up due to coronavirus concerns

Sharks to make donation

The San Jose Sharks and their foundation have announced a plan to donate $300,000 to a local food bank in response to the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Sharks say the donation to Second Harvest of Silicon Valley will provide enough food for more than 600,000 meals for those in need.

The Sharks are also partnering with food service provider Aramark to donate more than 2,000 pounds of perishable food items from SAP Center to a local nonprofit that feeds the underserved in the community.

Mascot naming on hold

Seattle’s expansion NHL franchise will “look for the right time,” before revealing the team’s nickname and brand, according to CEO and team president Tod Leiweke.

In a statement posted Thursday on the team’s website, Leiweke said the “unprecedented times” with the coronavirus outbreak is changing plans for the team. They are delaying general seat selection for fans and are deferring payments due in April, May and June for those that bought and selected premium seating in Seattle’s home arena.