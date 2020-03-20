Coronavirus: Motocross race hangs it up due to coronavirus concerns

The Pro Motocross Championship has canceled the season-opening Hangtown Classic, slated for May 16 outside Sacramento, due to concerns over the coronavirus.
MX Sports Pro Racing, which operates the motocross series, is monitoring ongoing developments and discussing how to handle the rest of the schedule. The next scheduled race is May 23 at Pala, California.
The Hangtown Classic is the longest-running motocross national, dating to 1968.
Horse racing sets limits
Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields are tightening restrictions on jockeys, trainers and stable areas in California.
Only jockeys scheduled to ride in races will be allowed in the jockeys' room and they will have their temperatures tested daily. Lockers will be spaced a minimum of six feet apart and all jockeys must wear riding gloves at all times.
Only licensed trainers and essential personnel who have horses running that day are allowed on the track in the afternoon. Owners, fans and media have been barred from the premises.
Jockeys will mount their horses in the saddling barn, not the paddock. All starting gates will be disinfected between every race and gate crew will have to wear gloves.
Horses shipping into either Santa Anita in suburban Los Angeles or Golden Gate in the San Francisco Bay area must stay with a trainer who currently has a barn at one of the tracks.
Sharks to make donation
The San Jose Sharks and their foundation have announced a plan to donate $300,000 to a local food bank in response to the spread of the new coronavirus.
The Sharks say the donation to Second Harvest of Silicon Valley will provide enough food for more than 600,000 meals for those in need.
The Sharks are also partnering with food service provider Aramark to donate more than 2,000 pounds of perishable food items from SAP Center to a local nonprofit that feeds the underserved in the community.
Mascot naming on hold
Seattle’s expansion NHL franchise will “look for the right time,” before revealing the team’s nickname and brand, according to CEO and team president Tod Leiweke.
In a statement posted Thursday on the team’s website, Leiweke said the “unprecedented times” with the coronavirus outbreak is changing plans for the team. They are delaying general seat selection for fans and are deferring payments due in April, May and June for those that bought and selected premium seating in Seattle’s home arena.
The team nickname, logo and colors have been highly anticipated for months and were expected to be unveiled in the first quarter of this year. The unveiling continued to be delayed as the team worked with the league on the name and an announcement was expected sometime in April.
The team also announced it's continuing to work on its charitable foundation and is making a $100,000 donation to Youth Care to help address youth homelessness in the Seattle area.
Pro golfer has COVID-19
The first player under the PGA Tour umbrella has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The tour says Victor Lange of South Africa was diagnosed with COVID-19 upon returning home to Johannesburg on March 9 from playing a PGA Tour Latinoamerica event in Mazatlan, Mexico. He was tested as a precaution while going to a non-virus related doctor's appointment with a friend. Lange received the diagnosis on Tuesday.
The tour says Lange has no symptoms and is expected to make a full recovery while under quarantine at home in South Africa.
The PGA Tour Latinoamerica is one of six circuits the tour runs. It says in a statement Lange's diagnosis will allow the tour to alert those with whom he might have come in contact.
Lange has played three events this year — two in South Africa in January and February, and Mexico two weeks ago.