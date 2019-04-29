The NFL draft is a time of hope for every franchise and fan base as each team comes away with a bevy of young players it hopes can invigorate and rejuvenate its franchise or establish a new winning tradition.
For Bay Area fans of the Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers, the 2019 draft may prove especially pivotal.
The Raiders, with newly minted general manager Mike Mayock in tow, came in looking to lay a foundation for the future.
Meanwhile, San Francisco has been stuck in the mud due to a multitude of injuries over the past two seasons. The 49ers came into the draft hoping to find a few difference makers as they aim for their first playoff berth since 2013.
Here are the players the Bay Area teams came away with, and how they fit within each team schematically and culturally:
Raiders
First round, No. 4: Clelin Ferrell, Clemson defensive end
Upon first glance, fans and draft analysts alike were perplexed by this selection.
Ferrell doesn’t have the same high level of upside as some of the other first-round defensive ends, such as Nick Bosa, Josh Allen or Brian Burns. But he is a prototypical fit across from Arden Key in the Raiders’ defense.
With size, strength, length and production, the 6-foot-4, 264-pound Ferrell should be a plug-and-play starter and locker room leader as soon as he steps into the practice facility.
First round, No. 24: Josh Jacobs, Alabama running back
With Marshawn Lynch leaning towards retirement, Jacobs looks like an ideal fit to step into a role as a bell-cow back in Jon Gruden’s offense.
A stout runner with great balance and a violent running style, Jacobs can make an impact as a runner and receiver. While his playing time was limited in college amidst a crowded backfield, the minimal wear and tear should give him added longevity.
First round, No. 27: Jonathan Abram, Mississippi State strong safety
With their final first-round pick, the Raiders grabbed another tone setter for their defense who is ultra-competitive and attacks defenses from the “box safety” position.
Abram is only average in pass coverage, but he will be a force against the run and adds yet another alpha-dog mentality to the Oakland locker room.
Second round, No. 40: Trayvon Mullen, Clemson cornerback
After grabbing Ferrell in the first round, the Raiders took his Tigers teammate in the second round.
Mullen is a gamer who plays his best when the spotlight is brightest. He’s a long press-corner with oily hips and experience playing in multiple coverages. Mullen didn’t allow a single touchdown last season and will make for a great pairing with Oakland’s budding star, Gareon Conley.
Fourth round, No. 106 Maxx Crosby, Eastern Michigan defensive end
A workout warrior with elite 4.66 40-yard dash speed and flexibility for the position, Crosby needs to gain strength and round out his game before he becomes an every-down player.
After opening the draft with four players who should be instant starters, Crosby will be more of a project who serves as a rotational pass rusher early on for the Raiders.
Fourth round, No. 129: Isaiah Johnson, Houston cornerback
A projection-based player with elite length and speed, Johnson is a converted wide receiver still learning the nuances of the cornerback position.
NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein describes Johnson as a player with “Day 1 traits, Day 2 talent and the consistency of a Day 3 corner.” He won’t start right away, but he could be an impact player down the line if the coaching staff can be patient in his development.
Fourth round, No. 137: Foster Moreau, Louisiana State tight end
Moreau is a potential steal in the fourth round for a team with a major need at tight end.
After losing Jared Cook in free agency, the Raiders were looking to upgrade at the position. They were able to wait and still get their guy. Moreau is a high-character player who will enter the league as a solid run-blocker with untapped receiving potential.
Fifth round, No. 149: Hunter Renfrow, Clemson wide receiver
The third Clemson draftee for the Raiders gives them a real national championship flavor to this draft class.
Renfrow is a former walk-on who won a scholarship due to his consistent route running, sure handedness and sneaky speed. Yet another high-character locker room guy, the undersized slot receiver might eventually grind his way to a starting spot.
Seventh round, No. 230: Quinton Bell, Prairie View A&M defensive end
Late in the draft, teams are looking for “lottery tickets” they feel can be developed over time. Bell is exactly that.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound former collegiate sprinter is wildly undersized but has the frame to add weight, and he ran a blistering 4.48-second 40 at his pro day. He played receiver for three seasons in college before converting to defensive end for his senior year. He is as raw as they come, and the Raiders will try to mold and groom him on the practice squad for a couple years.
49ers
First Round, No. 2: Nick Bosa, Ohio State defensive end
Touted as the best player in the draft by many, the 49ers completed their defensive line overhaul with an electric all-around talent in Bosa.
He enters the NFL as a polished pass rusher with an array of moves and counters in his arsenal that will help improve one of the league’s worst pass-rush units from last season. Bosa also is a ferocious run defender who sheds blocks quickly and can even stymie double-teams at the point of attack.
Joey Bosa has been a stud for the Chargers, and his younger brother looks even better.
Second round, No. 36: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina wide receiver
Drawing comparisons to Golden Tate, Samuel turns into a running back after the catch.
While he is a shade under 6 feet, Samuel is perhaps the most physical receiver in the draft and is constantly churning his feet to gain extra yards after the catch. He has elite balance, hands and short-area quickness that make him an ideal gadget player for a creative coordinator like Kyle Shanahan.
Third round, No. 67: Jalen Hurd, Baylor wide receiver
While many thought the 49ers would add a defensive back at this slot, they take an incredibly versatile receiver in Hurd instead.
Hurd started at running back over Saints pro bowler Alvin Kamara at Tennessee before transferring to Baylor to play receiver. At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Hurd will line up out wide, in the slot, at tight end, and even as a short-yardage running back.
Fourth round, No. 110: Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah punter
A puzzling pick to many fans and analysts, the 49ers hope Mitch Wishnowsky can upgrade their defense by putting them in better situations.
While he doesn’t have a huge leg, the former Australian Rules Football player is elite when it comes to accuracy and ball placement. The 49ers ranked 27th in the league in net punt average last season, and Wishnowsky allowed less than 100 return yards over his last 106 punts.
Fifth round, No. 148: Dre Greenlaw, Arkansas linebacker
An undersized linebacker with first-class speed, Greenlaw should function as a backup at both “Mike” and “Will” positions at linebacker.
John Lynch said the 49ers were looking for speed, power and versatility in their picks this season. Greenlaw brings plenty of speed and versatility, but is lacking in power. He will immediately be an impact special teamer and can be moved around at linebacker, nickel and box safety if necessary.
Sixth round, No. 176: Kaden Smith, Stanford tight end
With the first of its three sixth-round picks, San Francisco nabs a backup tight end with a solid all-around game.
While he needs to refine his technique as a blocker, Smith adds value as a red zone threat due to his strong hands and physicality as a route runner.
Sixth round, No. 183: Justin Skule, Vanderbilt tackle
A 6-foot-7, 317-pound prospect with a lot of experience as a zone-blocker, Skule may need to develop his pass-blocking chops on the scout team.
As a 40-game starter in the SEC, the top-heavy Skule has experience at both left and right tackle. He can be a sturdy swing tackle or backup guard for the 49ers.
Sixth round, No. 198: Tim Harris, Virginia cornerback
Tim Harris has the broad outline of a press-corner with the size, length and speed and explosiveness to eventually start at cornerback.
He went under the radar during the draft process due to injury history and slow reaction times. But if the 49ers feel confident in his medical evaluation and think they can train his read-and-react skills, Harris could be a steal in the late sixth.