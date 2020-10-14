Football: Fellowships help former players get NFL jobs

And he was, displaying the cachet the Nunn-Wooten program carries in the NFL.

Jennings, a tight end for eight seasons, mostly with Chicago, took a different path that led him to the fellowship.

“When I retired from the Bears (in 1998), I went into the business world, and I was sort of done with football,” Jennings says. "And then I moved back to Clemson after being in the business world, and after speaking with a lot of the football players and telling them how important education was, I felt like a hypocrite. So I went back to college to get my degree in business.

“When I was playing in the NFL a lot of scouts would talk to me about a lot of players and it sort of piqued my interest in what they were doing. I knew I didn’t want to coach. But I was interested in the scouting business.”

He was accepted for a Nunn-Wooten scholarship and it led to Beane hiring him for the Bills.