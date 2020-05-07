Football: Harbaugh proposes one-and-done rule change for NFL draft

“Probably half of our group supports the individuals having an opportunity to come out whenever, and the other half doesn’t,” he said.

Berry said as the NCAA moves toward allowing athletes compensation for their names, images and likenesses the lines are being blurred between student-athlete and professional athlete.

“They want to see some kind of line being drawn between being a student and being a professional.”

Berry added coaches are also concerned about players not being ready for the NFL. As it is, about 30 percent of juniors who enter the NFL draft annually go undrafted. Berry, a longtime coach in major college football, said players often have unrealistic perceptions of their own talents or receive bad advice when going pro.

“I always met with my athletes in the spring and just shockingly was always surprised by how many times they talked about their NFL careers. And I would say, you know, I would support that, but let’s try to not be third team on your own team first. Let’s start first before we get into that conversation,” Berry said.

Harbaugh also proposes a rule change that would allow undrafted players, who don't sign with a team in the league to return to compete in college if they stay academically eligible and do not get money from an agent.