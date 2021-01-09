Football: Napa High's Super Bowl champion, Steve Hendrickson, dies at 54

Steve Hendrickson, who starred in football for Napa High School in the early 1980s as a fullback and linebacker before going on to play for UC Berkeley and then in the NFL for seven years, died Friday at his home in Nampa, Idaho, his nephew, Dave Lewis, said.

Hendrickson, a 1985 Napa High graduate who is in the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame for his outstanding achievements in football and wrestling, was 54.

He was the first player in Napa High football history to have his jersey number retired. The two-time Monticello Empire League Player of the Year wore No. 30 and played for head coach Les Franco.

“I’ve been a coach and I’ve watched high school football here for my entire life. I don’t think there’s ever seen a player as dedicated to the game and played it with such passion as Steve Hendrickson did,” Franco said Saturday.

“He put a lot of passion into the game. And that passion was demonstrated for years, not only at Napa High, but at UC Berkeley and with the 49ers. His career is legendary — and it should be. He set a whole new tone, on the practice field and at (Napa) Memorial Stadium during his time. He really was an incredible young man.”