Football: NFL helping launch of wheelchair league at draft

The competitive drive never has left Brad Lang, who hopes to be playing in the first Wheelchair Football League being launched by Disabled Sports USA.

On Saturday, the Marine veteran who lost both legs in an explosion while on patrol in Afghanistan in 2011 will announce a draft pick for the Carolina Panthers. He was selected by the NFL to represent the new league, which plans to play in Chicago, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Kansas City.

He’s excited about that opportunity, even with the draft being conducted digitally.

“It’s definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Lang said, “something I never would have had the dream to have the opportunity to do.”

Lang will then continue preparation for the wheelchair version of America’s most popular sport. It’s important — make that essential — to participate, he noted.

“I think the best way to describe that is to share my first experience with disabled sports,” he said. “After I was injured I came back to Bethesda Naval (hospital) and, in late November, I was approached by a sports rep who asked if I would like to go skiing. I’m thinking that I can’t even walk; how am I going to ski? I grew up in Michigan and was an able-bodied skier, too.