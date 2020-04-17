Football: NFL to hold practice remote draft

“I’m at my house, I have a home office that I use occasionally during the season and occasionally during the offseason — not very much," Quinn said. "But I’m staring at a TV to my right. I have three monitors to my left, I have two laptops. I have a huge what we would call our ‘draft phone,’ I have my home phone. I have two cell phones, and I have a printer. So that’s kind of my setup that I’m looking at right now.

"We can’t obviously replicate our draft board in my office here, so all the draft boards, needs boards, all of those things will be emailed, printed, they’ll probably be screen-shared on some platform that we’re still evaluating ... to use next week. Then we’ll have redundancies on everything.”

Security will be paramount, considering the possibility of crossed communication lines that allow one club's personnel to hear discussions of another team's decision makers.

“The league allows an IT person to be present at your house and a security guy there just in case people don’t like your picks, they’re not knocking on your door or ringing the doorbell,” said Brett Veach, general manager of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.