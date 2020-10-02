French Open Tennis: 'Are you Sebastian’s father?' Korda, 20, takes on idol Nadal

And then Sebastian dropped this footnote: “Growing up, I named my cat ‘Rafa’ after him. That says a lot about how much I love the guy.”

Petr sounded just as delighted about what comes next.

“It’s great he’s playing Nadal in his living room, his court,” Petr said from Bradenton, Florida, where he woke up at dawn to watch Sebastian on TV, then changed the channel in the afternoon to watch two older daughters, Nelly and Jessica, play in an LPGA event in New Jersey. “What better place to play him, to see him (up) close, to see what this player can do, to learn about the game? I’m looking forward to it.”

In addition to Dad’s genes and advice, Sebastian and his sisters got plenty from Mom, too: Regina was No. 26 in the WTA rankings.

When Sebastian dropped hockey for tennis, Petr already was focused on his daughters’ golf, so it was Regina who took charge of the family’s little tennis player.

“One of the biggest influences that I have. The way my strokes are, and everything, is because she’s the one that kind of tuned it that way,” Sebastian said. “We spent a lot of time on court together when I was a kid. Probably more than with my dad.”