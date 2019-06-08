PARIS — Ash Barty knew she needed a break from tennis, from the pressure and expectations, from the week-in, week-out grind. So she stepped away in 2014 and wound up trying her hand at cricket, joining a professional team at home in Australia.
After almost two years away, Barty was pulled back to the tour. Good choice. Now she's a Grand Slam champion.
Taking control right from the start of the French Open final and never really letting go, the No. 8-seeded Barty capped a quick-as-can-be rise in her return to the sport by beating unseeded 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-3 Saturday for her first major championship.
"I never closed any doors, saying, 'I'm never playing tennis again.' For me, I needed time to step away, to live a normal life because this tennis life certainly isn't normal. I think I needed time to grow as a person, to mature," Barty said.
And as for why she came back three years ago?
"I missed the competition. I missed the 1-on-1 battle, the ebbs and the flows, the emotions you get from winning and losing matches," said Barty, who will jump to a career-best No. 2 in the rankings Monday behind Naomi Osaka. "They are so unique and you can only get them when you're playing and when you put yourself out on the line and when you become vulnerable and try and do things that no one thinks of."
That last part is an apt description of how she approaches each point, looking for just the right angle or speed, understanding where an opponent might be most vulnerable at any given moment. After using her slice backhand, topspin forehand and kick serve to do just that to Vondrousova, she called it a "kind of 'Ash Barty brand' of tennis."
Vondrousova's take?
"She's mixing things up. And she has a huge serve," Vondrousova said. "So it's all, like, very tough to play against."
Barty raced to a 4-0 lead and then held on, showing that she learned her lesson after blowing a 5-0 edge in the opening set of her quarterfinal victory a day earlier against another unseeded teenager, 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova.
"An absolute roller-coaster," Barty called it.
Her coach, Craig Tyzzer, said the two of them huddled with Ben Crowe, who helps Barty with the mental side of things, and they had a "really good discussion about it" to make sure she'd avoid that sort of trouble in the final.
Neither Barty, 23, nor Vondrousova had ever played in a Grand Slam final before. Neither had even been in a major semifinal until this week, either. But it was only Vondrousova who seemed jittery at the outset; she was playing at Court Philippe Chatrier for the first time.
Barty wound up with a 27-10 edge in winners to become the first Australian to win the trophy at Roland Garros since Margaret Court in 1973.
"I played the perfect match today," Barty said.
Pretty close to it, particularly at the beginning. By the end, Barty compiled a 27-10 edge in winners.
It took all of 70 minutes to wrap things up.
"She gave me a lesson today," said Vondrousova, who is ranked 38th. "I didn't really feel good today, because she didn't let me play my game."
The women's final started about 1½ hours later than scheduled because it followed the resumption of Dominic Thiem's 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 victory over Novak Djokovic in the men's semifinals, a match suspended Friday evening because of rain.
Thiem will face 11-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal on Sunday in a rematch of last year's final.
In a women's draw filled with surprises, Barty faced only one seeded player, No. 14 Madison Keys of the U.S., along with the women who eliminated Serena Williams and defending champion Simona Halep.
After the U.S. Open five years ago, Barty left competitive tennis. She had been a successful junior, winning the 2011 Wimbledon girls' title, and played in three doubles finals by then, too.
But she needed to get away and reconsider how to approach her job and all that came with it.
Look where she is now.
"If she didn't take a break, I'm not sure she'd still be playing. So I think the time away was the best thing for her," Tyzzer said. "She got her head around that this is what she missed and this is what she wanted to do."
Djokovic's 26-match Grand Slam winning streak ended in the semifinals because he made some odd strategic choices, because the wild weather bothered him, because the chair umpire got under his skin.
Mostly, though, because Thiem managed to outperform Djokovic at his own brand of defense-to-offense, speed-and-power baseline game.
Thiem put an end to the No. 1-ranked Djokovic's bid for a fourth consecutive major championship in a wind-whipped and rain-interrupted match that spanned more than four hours over two days.
"I don't want to point out some reasons or find excuses for this loss," said Djokovic, who had won nine of his past 10 five-setters and was 29-9 overall in such matches. "I mean, he took it, he won it, and well done to him."
It wasn't easy. Shouldn't be against Djokovic, who kept digging holes for himself and climbing out.
Thiem wasted two match points with quick unforced errors when serving for the victory at 5-3 in the fifth, but he made his third chance count, smacking a forehand winner to break Djokovic in the last game.
"An epic match. I mean, so many ups and downs. And rain, going back to the locker, on court again. Somehow I had the feeling that I had the lead in the whole match, and then at the end, it got so tough," Thiem said. "Both of us, we could win, and I luckily got the better in the end."
Djokovic was stopped two victories short of collecting his fourth consecutive major championship, a run that began on the grass at Wimbledon last July, then continued on the hard courts of the U.S. Open and Australian Open.
Instead, it is Thiem, an Austrian ranked No. 4, who now gets a chance to win his first Grand Slam trophy on the red clay of Roland Garros.
Thiem will face 11-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal on Sunday in a rematch of last year's final. Nadal won that one, part of an 8-4 lead for the Spaniard in their head-to-head series.
"All the time, if someone reaches the finals here, it's against Rafa," Thiem said with a laugh.
It will be the fourth straight day that Thiem is in action because of postponements, whereas Nadal will be well-rested, having played his quarterfinal Tuesday and his semifinal Friday, when he beat Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Beating Thiem again would allow Nadal to raise his Grand Slam total to 18 titles, moving him with two of Federer's record for a man.
Thiem had just broken Djokovic to go up a break at 3-1 in the third set when their match was suspended because of a shower. They resumed 18½ hours later, in dry, breezy conditions. The wind that was so fierce Friday — spreading loose, rust-colored clay dust from the court surface all over the place, making for something that seemed like a sandstorm — was much more manageable Saturday. It rippled players' shirts but did not cause havoc with serve tosses and shots the way it had the evening prior.
"One of the worst conditions I have ever been part of," Djokovic said about Friday. "That's all I can tell you."
Repeatedly, they engaged in long and entertaining points that lasted 10 shots, 20 shots or more. They used anticipation and enviable court coverage to track down each other's shots. They walloped the ball from all angles.
The very longest of these exchanges tended to go Djokovic's way: He won 37 of 61 points (61 of nine or more strokes.
For whatever reason, Djokovic often felt compelled to try to shorten points often, hardly his usual strategy. So that led to this key statistic: He won only 35 of 71 points when he went to the net. Thiem, meanwhile, took 18 of 20 on his more judicious forays forward.
Serving at 15-all while down 6-5 in the third set, Djokovic was agitated by a warning from chair umpire Jaume Campistol for letting the serve clock expire. Djokovic wouldn't let it go, complaining so much he was called for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The lack of focus drifted into his play, too, including a serve-and-volley attempt that handed that set to Thiem.
After forcing a fifth, Djokovic faltered again, getting broken to trail 3-1 when he missed a volley, before Thiem held for 4-1, shortly before rain came.
Djokovic was a point from losing when Thiem served at 5-3, 40-15. Except Thiem couldn't close. Dumped a backhand into the net. Pushed a backhand wide. Sent a forehand long. Slapped a backhand into the net.
Hard to recover from that sort of collapse.
But Thiem regrouped. It was Djokovic who faltered — and who lost, something he hadn't done on a Grand Slam stage since the 2018 French Open quarterfinals.
AP Sports Writer Andrew Dampf contributed to this report.