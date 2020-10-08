French Open Tennis: Kenin, 21, to face unseeded Swiatek, 19, in women's final

“It seems unreal,” Swiatek said. “On one hand, I know that I can play great tennis. On the other hand, it’s kind of surprising for me.”

She has won all 12 sets she’s played in the tournament, dropping merely 23 games.

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, came in having won every set, too. But as Kenin put it: “I mean, that obviously doesn’t mean anything if I’m playing well.”

The lefty from the Czech Republic had grabbed 77% of her service games in the tournament, before Kenin stole two of the first three. Part of it was strong returning. More of it was the manner in which Kenin was pushing Kvitova around on a breezy late afternoon, pinning her to the baseline.

Also working in Kenin’s favor was an ability to sense where a ball was headed and use her speed to track it down, repeatedly stretching points that seemed lost.

Eventually, that appeared to make Kvitova play as if she felt that she needed to try to do more, maybe do too much, because she would cut off points early by attempting to end them — and, too often, she would miss the mark.