French Open Tennis: Kenin looks to derail Kvitova's comeback in semis

“It’s another miracle,” she said.

Her coach, Jiri Vanek, recalled that the first thing Kvitova said after surgery to repair her hand was: “'Look, guys, I (am) coming back and I will do everything that is possible to be able to play.'”

“She was totally focused,” he said.

Siegemund found that out, too, on Court Philippe Chatrier, as Kvitova rained down six aces — taking her tournament-leading tally to 24 — in a first-set blur in which she also won 93% of the points on her first serve and never faced break point.

“The more she starts to roll, you know, the more it rolls,” said Siegemund, who broke Kvitova twice in the second set before she wilted, double-faulting on match point.

In the other women’s semifinal, 54th-ranked Iga Swiatek plays 131st-ranked Nadia Podoroska, the first female qualifier to get to the final four at the French Open.

Kenin and Kvitova are the only women who have reached round four or better at all three of the Grand Slams played in this pandemic-hit year that forced the cancellation of Wimbledon.

Kenin thinks the winner Thursday could be the player who best handles the big-stage butterflies.