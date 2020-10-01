French Open Tennis: Relative nobodies reach 3rd round

So the obvious question: How do you, as the owner of two career Grand Slam match victories, maintain sufficient self-belief and hope ahead of facing Djokovic, whose 292 wins at majors include 70 at the French Open alone?

“Well,” came Galan’s reply, “I was wondering that, to be honest.”

And then he launched into a story about how he was “really, really nervous” before playing former top 10-member David Goffin in the Davis Cup Finals last November.

“He is Goffin, a guy you see on TV all the time. And I just went on the court and I was just expecting him to play unbelievable and maybe he will beat me so easy,” Galan recalled. “But at the end of the day, they are, like, human. They also make mistakes. And also they get mad. They are also trying the best they can. And that’s it.”

Which sounded inspiring and meaningful ... until a quick inspection of the result revealed that he lost to Goffin.

At least Galan has this going for him: For as much as he has been able to study Djokovic over the years — “a lot, a lot. He's always on TV, always on the center court, always in the finals” — the reverse is not the case.