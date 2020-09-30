French Open Tennis: Serena Williams withdraws due to Achilles injury

“Didn’t have enough time to properly heal after the Open. I was able to get it somewhat better, but just looking long-term in this tournament, will I be able to get through enough matches? And so, for me, I don’t think I could,” Williams said Wednesday. “I’m struggling to walk, so that’s kind of a telltale sign that I should try to recover.”

She played with a vertical strip of black athletic tape along her Achilles during her first-round match Monday, but there were no other obvious signs of trouble during the 7-6 (2), 6-0 victory over Kristie Ahn.

“I felt like I needed to, like, walk with a limp,” Williams said, “and that was no good.”

This is the second time in her past three appearances in Paris that she pulled out of the French Open before a match because of an injury. It happened in 2018, when she was to face Maria Sharapova in the fourth round; that was Williams’ first Grand Slam tournament in more than a year because she was off the tour while having a baby.

After that, she was the runner-up at four of the next six majors, falling just short of adding to her professional-era record of 23 Slam singles championships and equaling Margaret Court’s all-era mark.