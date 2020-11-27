From bullied to birdies: Moore's LPGA story resonates

Moore isn’t where she wants to be yet in golf; her rookie year has been filled with ups and downs.

She’s played in 11 LPGA events so far this season, breaking par in just six of 30 rounds and earning $20,686 — good for 124th on the season money list and not exactly the type of checks that pros are hoping to cash.

Enter Brian Speciale into her story.

Speciale and his brother, Michael, came up with an idea a few years ago for an oversized sweatshirt made from the same material used to make blankets. With that, their company — The Comfy — was invented. They got a break when their idea got backing on “Shark Tank,” the show that can vault entrepreneurs into the big time. And around the middle of last year, after Moore went public with her bullying story, Speciale just happened to find it online.

“I didn’t know anything about Haley, but just reading her story, seeing the struggle that she’s gone through for so long, and then seeing her out there you know basically putting that stuff behind her or off to the side and trying to succeed at professional golf, I was like, ‘Wow, that’s pretty amazing,’” Speciale said. “So, my brother and I, we just decided that if the opportunity ever presented itself where we can help someone like Haley to live her dream, we were going to do it.”