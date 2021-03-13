Giants: Belt works back from COVID-19, gets mono

SAN FRANCISCO — Brandon Belt got hit with quite a double-whammy that derailed his offseason.

First, in January, he contracted the coronavirus. Then, he immediately became ill again with mononucleosis.

Gradually regaining his strength and stamina at last, the San Francisco Giants first baseman acknowledges he isn’t sure he will be ready for opening day. That had been the hope after he worked back from surgery on his right heel in October to remove a bone spur.

The mono zapped him so much the 32-year-old Belt was forced him to stay in bed for a week.

“All of this going on here in the past couple months, I was pretty concerned with how the heel was going to rehab as well, but honestly it’s been going great,” Belt said Saturday before the Giants played Cleveland in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“It’s still been loosening up. It feels great, it feels so much better compared to last year. Now it’s just a matter of getting the strength back in my foot and just doing day-to-day activities so that I can build the strength and stamina up in my foot to be able to go a whole game. I don’t think I’m too far away.”