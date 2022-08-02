 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Giants

Giants: Mets get Ruf for Davis, 3 prospects

Marlins Mets Baseball

J.D. Davis celebrates after hitting a grand slam for the New York Mets in the fifth inning against the visiting Miami Marlins on July 7.

 Frank Franklin II, Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The first-place New York Mets acquired Darin Ruf from the San Francisco Giants for J.D. Davis and three pitching prospects in an exchange of right-handed bats ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Left-handers Thomas Szapucki and Nick Zwack also went to the Giants along with right-hander Nick Zwack.

Ruf has hammered left-handed pitching this season and throughout his career, something Davis was unable to do in his part-time role primarily at designated hitter this year.

The 36-year-old Ruf is batting .216 with 11 homers, 38 RBIs and a .701 OPS overall in his third season with San Francisco following three years in South Korea with Samsung. But he brings an .886 OPS and nine home runs in 132 plate appearances against lefties, providing a platoon partner at DH for left-handed hitter Daniel Vogelbach, obtained July 22 in a trade with Pittsburgh.

Ruf can play first base and left field, though defense is not his strength.

Davis, 31, was batting .238 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 66 games for the NL East leaders. His primary position on the field is third base, and he's also played first base and left field.

