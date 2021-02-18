Giants: Posey works out arm in offseason firing dirty diapers

Diaper firing, the new baseball offseason arm workout. Who knew?

At least in catcher Buster Posey’s case it did the trick. His unfortunate target: 9-year-old son Lee.

“The fun thing with him is I’ll change a diaper from a baby and ball it up real tight and he knows I’m about to fire it at him, so he’ll go running,” said Posey, who is back in the San Francisco Giants’ camp after opting out of last season to care for premature adopted twin girls.

“I’ve been keeping my arm in shape that way by firing diapers at him.”

There’s some technique involved, to be sure.

“You have to really make sure you have the right weight of the diaper so, depending on how well they’ve been feeding that plays a lot into my accuracy, and if it’s the equivalent to the weight of a baseball. So take all that into account, the type of formula they’ve gotten, if they’re eating baby food or not,” he said, adding with a grin, “Yeah, I’ve been pretty accurate.”

Posey has spent the past seven months in serious multitasking mode, working to stay in baseball shape while on full-time dad duty to two sets of twins. Son Lee’s twin sister is Addison.