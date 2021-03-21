Giants Preview: Posey back behind plate after opting out in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO — Buster Posey's returning presence gives the San Francisco Giants an important veteran vibe behind the plate and in the lineup that they were missing without the six-time All-Star last year, when Posey opted out of the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season.

Posey didn’t play after he and wife Kristin adopted premature newborn girls and chose to stay home to help care for them. Still, he regularly watched the Giants, who missed the playoffs on the season's final day with a loss at home to the rival San Diego Padres.

Posey is eager to get back out there — and even shared how he kept his arm ready this winter by firing dirty diapers at his son.

“He's been kind of like the team captain the last 10 years,” shortstop Brandon Crawford said. “To not have a guy like that in your lineup night in, night out was a little bit tougher last year. We managed to get pretty close and have a shot at the playoffs until the last game of the season. He's definitely a difference-maker and it's always nice to have him back in the clubhouse and on the field.”

Posey's arm looks strong, and his legs, too. The mechanics are impressive so far, and seeing their leader healthy and ready has been infectious for his teammates and coaches.