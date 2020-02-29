Golden State Warriors: Curry not quite ready to return Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry had hoped to play for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday at home against the Washington Wizards after being sidelined for four months, but he won’t return from a broken left hand quite that soon.

Golden State said Saturday that Curry is participating in full scrimmages during practice and “continues to make good progress in his recovery.” He is scheduled to practice with the G-League Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday and is still expected to play in March, the Warriors said.

Head coach Steve Kerr had said before Tuesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings that hopefully Curry would return against Washington. But the two-time MVP needed to be re-evaluated Saturday to better determine his status.

Curry has played only four games this season, having been sidelined since he fell on his hand Oct. 30 against the Suns. The Warriors played at Phoenix on Saturday night, trying to stop an eight-game losing streak.

