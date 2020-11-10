Golf: A quiet start to empty week at Augusta National for Masters

This is the Augusta National hardly anyone gets to see.

And it won't change much over the next six days, except for the forecast. Rain was expected at least for the next two practice rounds, and possibly throughout the week.

The course already is softer than it usually is in April because the rye grass planted over the dead Bermuda has only had a month or so to take root. It's still pristine, and it will look that way on TV. Even so, the weather has been so warm that splotches of Bermuda grass are evident on the slopes and collection areas off the greens.

That will have a small effect on chipping.

“I'm anxious to see over the next couple of days how tight some of the run-off areas get because the grass has been a little thicker and longer than we see in April,” Spieth said.

He played the front nine on Monday, and when he finished his round with former champion Zach Johnson and newcomer J.T. Poston, he noticed a huge difference in how the ball responds if it comes up short.

“Sometimes it rolls back 20, 25 yards short of the green,” Spieth said. “Right now, it's only going to go 5 or 10, making the next shot a bit easier. It will be interesting to see how that changes because that changed a lot from this weekend to today.”