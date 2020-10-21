Golf: A return to Sherwood for Tiger, Mickelson but few others

“This golf course, I think, is typical Jack,” Woods said. “It’s pretty open in the fairways, but the second shots are very difficult and you have to miss the golf ball in the correct spots. Over the years, my iron game has been one of the stable parts of my game and normally Nicklaus golf courses reward good iron play.”

Rory McIlroy played Sherwood twice, and the first time in 2010 was memorable. It was his first time playing in a tournament with Woods, in the second round. That was cool. The finish, not so much.

“I was pretty excited to be playing in that tournament. And it's an 18-man field. You've got to be one of the best players in the world to tee it up,” McIlroy said. "Yeah, I was pretty excited — nervous, as well. I remember coming down the last hole. I think he was 5 under for the day and I was 4 under. And I'm thinking, ‘If I birdie, I can tie him.’

“He ended up making birdie and I doubled the last,” he said. “But still a great experience.”

That experience this week falls to Matthew Wolff, who grew up 10 minutes away in Agoura Hills and was so good so young that he was invited to play Sherwood as a young tee and still gets privileges when he comes home.