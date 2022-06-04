Golf: Alker shoots 64, tied for PGA Champions Tour lead in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Steven Alker topped yet another PGA Tour Champions leaderboard Saturday, shooting an 8-under 64 for a share of the second-round lead in the Principal Charity Classic.

Coming off a victory last week in Michigan in the major Senior PGA Championship, Alker played the four par-5 holes at Wakonda Club in 5 under — making an eagle and three birdies — to match fast-closing Jerry Kelly, first-round leader Kirk Triplett and Brett Quigley at 13-under 131.

Alker is trying to win for the fifth time in his last 12 events. The 50-year-old New Zealander spent the bulk of his career on the Korn Ferry Tour and a few seasons on the PGA Tour and European tour. Last week at Benton Harbor, he closed with an 8-under 63 for a three-shot victory.

Alker birdied fourth of the first holes and added another on the par-5 eighth in a front-nine 31, then holed a 20-footer from the fringe on the par-5 13th and made his final birdie of the day on the par-5 15th.

Kelly had six straight birdies in a 66. The birdie run ended on the par-4 18th when he left a 20-footer a foot short.

The 60-year-old Triplett followed an opening 63 with a 68.

Quigley shot 66, making birdies on the final three holes.

Bernhard Langer was a stroke back after a 66. The 64-year-old German star birdied three of the last five holes in a bogey-free round.

Steve Stricker was 8 under after a 67 a week after having to withdraw from the Senior PGA because of a positive COVID-19 test result. He won the major in Alabama in his previous start.

Fred Couples also was in the group at 8 under, shooting 69.

Defending champion Stephen Ames was 6 under after a 67.

Na resigns as tour member after signing up for Saudi league

DUBLIN, Ohio — Kevin Na is on his way to London for the first Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational. His first order of business was to resign as a PGA Tour member. A person familiar with the decisions tells The Associated Press six players who are going to Greg Norman's rival league have resigned their memberships. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the other players have not announced their decisions. Na is the first to do it publicly. One reason might be to avoid suspension. Still to be determined is whether the U.S. Open or British Open will allow those who join the new league to play.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Kevin Na became the first player to publicly resign from the PGA Tour on Saturday, four days after the Saudi-financed LIV Golf Invitational listed him in the field for next week's debut of the new series.

Na is one of six players to have resigned, according to a person with knowledge of their decisions. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the players have not said. Na announced his decision on social media.

Na is No. 33 in the world and among four players from the top 50 who have signed up for Saudi riches to play in Greg Norman's new league of 48-man fields over 54 holes and as much as $25 million in prize money for each event.

The first one starts next Friday outside London.

“I would like the freedom to play wherever I want and exercising my right as a free agent gives me that opportunity,” he wrote. “However to remain a PGA Tour player, I must give up my right to make these choices about my career.”

Na is a five-time PGA Tour winner with $37.9 million in career earnings.

The PGA Tour requires members to play 15 times a year, and it historically grants releases for at least three overseas tournaments a year. However, it denied releases for the LIV Golf Invitational because of its threat as a series of eight tournaments, five of them in the United States.

The tour does not grant releases for events held in North America. The tour has said those who played outside London next week in the LIV event would face discipline that it has not specified, presumably losing membership.

One reason for players to resign is for the majors. The USGA has not said whether players who sign up for LIV Golf will be allowed to play the U.S. Open on June 16-19 at The Country Club. While the tour does not run the majors, the relationship is such that majors could honor PGA Tour regulations if a player is suspended.

“I hope the current policies change and I'll be able to play on the PGA Tour again,” Na wrote.