Golf: Banned spectators watch from outside course

One man did get through the fence in a corner near those bushes beyond the fourth green Friday and watched some golf before he was forced to leave.

Everyone stayed outside the fence there Saturday, with Butcher and his buddies among about a dozen spectators watching the holes that are part of Colonial's “Horrible Horseshoe” — including that long par-3 fourth hole and the difficult No. 5 hole that runs parallel to the Trinity River. The TCU grads were directly behind the fifth tee box, only a few feet from the players.

“They definitely give us a reaction, they definitely are willing to talk to us and they like having us here even though you can’t have fans on the course right now," said Butcher, who had a ball tossed to him Friday from Sebastian Munoz, the No. 9 player in the world.

Chris Zelda, standing in the shade not far from that group, has lived in Fort Worth for 33 years and has been going to the Colonial that whole time. He missed only one day in his unusual viewing spot this week, and planned to be there again Sunday to watch all the groups go by before going home to watch the rest on television.