Golf: Bautista caps big week with Napa Open title at Silverado Resort and Spa

Sahith Theegala of Chino Hills (72-67-68 – 207), Corey Pereira of Cameron Park (72-66-69 – 207) and Riley Elmes of Lake Oswego, Ore. (70-65-72 – 207) tied for second at 9-under, each receiving $3,933.

Forty-four players advanced to the final round following the 36-hole cut. The tournament had a sold-out field of 87 players, both professionals and amateurs. It was the third year of the Napa Open. The rainy weather earlier in the week made for softer conditions in the fairways, with not as much bounce or roll.

“It was playing long off the tee. But today the greens firmed up a little bit and got really quick,” said Miller, Silverado’s Design Director and a four-time NCAA All-American at BYU. “So it was easy to run a 10-, 20-footer four or five feet by if you didn’t watch your speed. The same thing with your chips. If you’re short-sided, it wasn’t easy to get it up and down because you know the ball was releasing and rolling out, because those we’re pushing 12 on the (Stimpmeter).”

It was Bautista’s second Golden State Tour win of the week in Napa County. He reacted to his birdie putt on No. 18 with a fist pump while holding up his putter.