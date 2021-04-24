Golf: Champ in contention with Finau at Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, La. — Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel birdied six of their final eight holes Saturday to shoot a 9-under 63 and take a one-shot lead at 19-under 197 into the final round of the Zurich Classic.

The South African tandem birdied the par-3 17th with Oosthuizen's 33-foot putt and Oosthuizen missed an eagle on the par-5 18th by 4 inches before tapping in for the lead while wearing a somewhat disgusted look because of his narrowly missed previous putt from nearly 17 feet.

Oosthuizen then allowed for a smile while fist-bumping Schwartzel in acknowledgment of a successful round in a best-ball format that included nine birdies — five by Schwartzel and four by Oosthuizen in the PGA Tour's lone regular-season team event.

Schwartzel got the pair going when he birdied No. 4 with a nearly 58-foot putt.

The tournament will close with an alternate-shot round.

“It’s going to be tough tomorrow,” Oosthuizen said. “Anyone within four shots of the lead has got a chance with the format that it is tomorrow. ... The way the wind is the whole week, I think the golf course plays very tough, especially in alternate-shot.”

In all, 17 teams were no more than four strokes back.