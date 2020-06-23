Golf Commentary: DeChambeau doing it his way with no one following

“If he's going to put the work in and go do everything, you can't sit here and complain about him hitting it too far,” Brooks Koepka said. “He's just taking advantage of technology. He's obviously had to put in work. I think that's what people forget. You've actually got to put in the work when no one is watching and he's done that.”

No one is lining up to buy the manual, either, if DeChambeau decides to write one.

Different always stands out, even in a sport where few swings — or even approaches to the game — look alike. Plus, it adds to DeChambeau's reputation of leaning on science to think outside the box.

He won the biggest amateur events with his single-length shafts, and there was talk whether this would revolutionize golf. It hasn't, though it works for him. Air pressure and adrenaline are among the nine calculations he considers before a shot.

There's always something with DeChambeau, and probably always will.

Tiger Woods changed his swing after winning the 1997 Masters by 12 shots, changed coaches after winning his eighth majors, made two more swing changes and won the Masters last year for the fifth time at age 43. DeChambeau is similar in one regard. He's chasing something that will make him better, and this body transformation is an example.