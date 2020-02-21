Golf: DeChambeau birdies way to 1-shot lead in Mexico

Reed seems to play his best with a chip on his shoulder, and his 63 comes after a week in which Brooks Koepka and ex-CBS broadcaster Peter Kostis brought up his rules violation in the Bahamas, stirring more bad memories.

“I'm not going to lie, just the whole thing on the outside distracts us from our ultimate goal, and that's to go out and play great golf and continue to try to improve every day on and off the golf course,” Reed said. “As long as you're doing that, then you're living the right way. So at the end of the day, you can't please everybody, and I feel like I'm doing everything I need to be doing to continue to strive in the game of golf, hopefully on and off the golf course.”

Most intriguing of the lot is van Rooyen, who finished the year among the top 50 to earn his first trip to the Masters.

Now it's about building a schedule on the road to Augusta. He has a sponsor exemption to the Honda Classic — van Rooyen moved to the area last summer — and needs to be in the top 50 each of the next two weeks to get into the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship. He currently is at No. 52.