Golf: DeChambeau blasts his way to a 62 and the early lead in Las Vegas

“I felt incredibly bad about that,” DeChambeau said. “I had no idea that they were on the green. They were ahead of us all day and I felt like they were off the green on 7 because of the time that we took on a few of the holes before that. So that was my mistake and I felt really bad.”

He said he would find Chesson Hadley, among those in that group, to apologize.

“It was fun to hit it to 15 feet,” DeChambeau said.

Among those playing in the afternoon were Sergio Garcia, coming off a victory last week in Mississippi, and Patrick Cantlay who has won and been runner-up twice in his last three appearances at the TPC Summerlin.

Still, this was a big statement from DeChambeau in his first round since winning the U.S. Open. He took a unique approach at Winged Foot by trying to hit it as far as possible on every hole, realizing it would be tough for everyone to hit the narrow, bending fairways, so he might as well get as close to the green as he could.

It was the perfect recipe for Las Vegas, with the warm desert air and barely a breath of wind. The scoring was low, which is typical of this tournament, and only six of the 72 players who teed off in the morning failed to break par.