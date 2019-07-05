BLAINE, Minn. — Bryson DeChambeau dominated the second round of the 3M Open on Friday, racking up nine birdies to finish with a career-low 62 and vault into the lead at 14-under par halfway through the first-time PGA Tour event at the TPC Twin Cities.
The 25-year-old DeChambeau, who entered the week eighth in the world rankings, hit greens in regulation on 17 of 18 holes. He sank four putts from 20-plus feet, including the No. 7 and No. 8 holes during a commanding surge on his second nine.
Adam Hadwin arrived in the clubhouse in second place at 12-under, after five birdies in a steely performance on the back nine amid an on-and-off drizzle during the afternoon. Hadwin, who finished sixth a month ago at the Canadian Open in his native country, shot a 66 to follow up his first-round 64.
Scott Piercy, who opened a two-stroke lead with a 62 in the first round Thursday, started on No. 10 and sputtered through the windless, muggy morning with five bogeys on his first nine to offset an eagle. Piercy still came in at 10-under. He was joined by Sam Burns, Brian Harman and Sam Saunders in a four-way tie for third place.
DeChambeau went bogey-free over the first two days for the first time in his career. His previous best round on the tour, which he joined in 2017, was a 63 he posted three times. The most recent one was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January, when he finished tied for 10th.
The first high-profile player to commit to this tournament at the Arnold Palmer-designed, 19-year-old course on a former sod farm now flanked by 4,000-square-foot houses about 20 miles north of downtown Minneapolis, DeChambeau has four top-10 finishes this season. That includes the fifth tour victory of his career at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas in November.
After finishing third in the FedEx Cup standings in 2018 , DeChambeau entered the week in 25th place on the strength of his tied-for-eighth finish at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut two weeks ago. He missed the cut in three straight starts this spring, including the PGA Championship.
The 3M Open was attractive to DeChambeau for more than just the potential boost toward a top-10 FedEx Cup finish and the momentum heading into the final major of the year at the British Open in two weeks.
The former physics major at SMU who's fondly known on tour as the "Mad Scientist" for his exceptional interest in and knowledge of swing mechanics and other intricacies of the sport, DeChambeau eagerly paid a visit this week to 3M world headquarters in Maplewood about 25 miles from the course in Blaine. He checked out some of the innovative projects in the works by the manufacturing giant best known for Post-It notes.
Lombard pushes ahead by 1 at Irish Open
LAHINCH, Ireland — Zander Lombard shot a 3-under 67 on Friday to take a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Irish Open.
The 24-year-old South African, who hadn't made a cut since early March, found himself inspired at bumpy, quirky Lahinch on Ireland's West coast. He closed with three straight birdies in Thursday's opening round for a 64, and he followed it up Friday by playing the back nine in 3 under to post 9-under 131.
"I'm so comfortable on links golf," Lombard said. "It's never just a normal shot. It's always a little three-quarter, a little punch, judging the wind right. I've had great success on links golf in my amateur career."
Eddie Pepperell endured cool, rainy conditions early in his round to shoot 67 and was 8 under.
"I looked out the window when I woke up and it looked OK, and then the first probably six, seven holes were really quite tough and drizzly and it was hard to get a flight on the ball, and it was tough," Pepperell said. "We saw Lahinch probably a bit more the way we should see it today."
Abraham Ancer, Jorge Campillo and Lee Westwood were two shots back. Campillo shot 64, the low round of the day.
Padraig Harrington followed up his opening-round 63 with a 73 to fall to 4 under.
"It really was tough conditions," Harrington said. "You know, all my bogeys, like three of them were three-putts, the other two were chips from the edge of the greens, so I could have negated them with a good short game, and you need a good short game on a bad day, as it was."
The top three finishers inside the top 10 who have not already qualified for the British Open will earn spots in the field at Royal Portrush.