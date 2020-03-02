Golf: Dustin Johnson decides to forego Olympics

On the fence about the Olympics at the start of the year, Dustin Johnson decided he won’t be going.

Johnson’s manager said in a text message Monday that the FedEx Cup playoffs hold as much importance to Johnson as chasing a gold medal in Tokyo this summer.

“I feel certain he would choose otherwise if the timing were different, but feels he is making the best decision under the circumstances,” said David Winkle of Hambric Sports Management.

Johnson’s name was removed from the Olympic golf ranking Monday afternoon. At No. 5 in the world ranking, he currently would have been No. 3 among Americans behind Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas. Countries are allowed a maximum of four players in golf provided they are among the top 15 in the world ranking.

Golfweek first reported Johnson’s decision.

Johnson was the leading American for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro when he decided at the last minute to withdraw because of concerns over the Zika virus.

This was more about the FedEx Cup and the lucrative prize Johnson has yet to win. The top prize is now worth $15 million.