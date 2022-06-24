Golf: English tied for early Friday lead at Travelers

CROMWELL, Conn. — Defending champion Harris English shot a second-round 65 Friday to move into a tie for first place at 9-under 131 after the morning rounds at the Travelers Championship.

Patrick Cantlay, playing in the same group as English, led by two strokes heading into their final hole. But he found bunkers on his first two shots at the par-4 No. 9 and and finished with a bogey, while English sank a birdie from roughly 20 feet to finish his 5-under round.

Cantlay, who shot a 60 at TPC River Highlands as an amateur in 2011, had a 67 Friday after an opening-round 64.

“(I'm) still right here in this tournament, and looking forward to the weekend,” he said. “I enjoy the challenge, and that’s all you can do in golf, is give yourself as many chances as you possibly can.”

English, who won here last year after eight playoff holes, is playing in his third tournament since returning in May from Valentine's Day surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right hip.

“The toughest thing is walking and playing,” he said. “I mean, I feel like back home I can go hit a bunch of balls on the range, but up and down these hills and being on your feet for five or six hours is the toughest part. It’s getting better and better, and I feel like the more I play competitive rounds out here, it’s just going to get stronger.”

First-round co-leader J.T. Poston followed up his 62 with a 70 to fall a shot behind the leaders, with a group that included Seamus Power and K.H. Lee.

Poston will play on the weekend for the first time in his five Travelers appearances after missing the cut in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. He also had missed the cut in six of his last 10 tournaments.

Rory McIlroy, who also shot 62 Thursday, was among those teeing off later Friday afternoon.

Haas beats age, shares lead at U.S. Senior Open

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Jay Haas has been shooting his age or better for the last three years, just never on a stage quite like Thursday in the U.S. Senior Open.

Haas steadied himself from an up-and-down start at soggy Saucon Valley and played much younger than his 68 years down the stretch, posting a 4-under 67 to share the lead with Mark Hensby after the opening round.

Haas became the fifth player in U.S. Senior Open history to shoot his age, joining Tom Watson, Hale Irwin, Harold McSpaden and Jerry Barber, who did it nine times. Barber was the oldest first-time winner of a major in the 1961 PGA Championship.

“That's a pretty good score to break (your age) on a course like this,” said Haas, who had shot his age six previous times on the PGA Tour Champions, but never in a major.

Haas and Hensby were a shot ahead of Steve Stricker, Rocco Mediate, Paul Broadhurst and Tim Petrovic. Even with the rain that pounded Saucon Valley in the morning and left green receptive even when it relented, only 11 players managed to break par.

The co-leaders benefited from the later start because of the steady rain all morning that made it difficult to keep clubs dry. Paul Goydos had the low score from the morning wave at 69, prompting the Californian to say, “This is more rain than we've had in 10 years.”

“Wow, did we ever catch a break today,” Stricker said. “The morning wave, it looked like their whole wave played in the rain. ... It played as long as it could play today with the soft conditions and the green really not rolling out. It was long, but a tough challenge.”

Defending champion Jim Furyk, who missed the cut by a shot last week at Brookline in the U.S. Open, opened with a 71. Steve Alker, the leading player on the PGA Tour Champions this year, had a 72 in his U.S. Senior Open debut.

Hensby and Haas have some recent PGA Tour experience on their side.

Hensby, whose lone PGA Tour victory was the 2004 John Deere Classic, tied for seventh in the Puerto Rico Open. Haas played with son Bill in the Zurich Classic team event and they made the cut.

Haas doesn't see that as preparing for the toughest of the senior events. He was just having fun with his son and found a mental boost.

“Playing with Bill, it gave me some confidence, a little extra confidence," Haas said. “But at the same time, I’m on the edge of saying that’s enough. And if I play too many bad rounds in a row, then I’m done. Maybe that drives me. I don’t want to be done. So I keep working at it and keep trying to shoot good scores.”

Haas found particular satisfaction with how well cleanly he struck his irons late in the round, especially the last three holes, after dropping a pair of shots early from the rough.

One of his best was to the 16th and a back right pin that Haas stuffed to 4 feet to tie Hensby for the lead. He came up short of a ridge on the 18th hole and left himself a difficult putt at birdie and the lead, though he had few complaints.

Even when he missed, it worked out for him. Haas was in deep, wet grass left of the fairway on the par-5 12th, feared he tugged it a little and instead the shot caught the slope and funneled down to about 6 feet for birdie.

Mediate played bogey-free, which he suspects is the first time he's done that in a major.

Haas first broke his age when he was 65 and shot 64 in the first round of the Chubb Classic in 2019. The most recent occasion was posting a 66 (age 68) three weeks ago in Iowa at the Principal Charity Classic.

“He's still very competitive,” Stricker said. “He still plays a lot. He’s a straight driver of the ball, which you need to be here, and he scrambles well still. That’s what you need at a U.S. Open, whether it’s on the regular tour or the Senior Open."

Has still has a long road to the finish line and a chance to shatter the record for the oldest U.S. Senior Open champion. Allen Doyle won in 2006 two weeks before his 58th birthday.

LIV golfers banned from Scottish Open

MUNICH — The European tour banned golfers who competed in the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV series from three upcoming tournaments, including the Scottish Open, on Friday and fined them $120,000.

The tour said any players who took part in the inaugural LIV event in England this month would be suspended from the Scottish Open, Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship. All three of those events are co-sanctioned by the European tour and the PGA, which has suspended players who competed in LIV. They were also fined 100,000 pounds ($123,000).

There could be “further sanctions" if the players continue to compete in LIV without authorization, the European tour said. The next of eight LIV events is in Portland, Oregon, on June 30-July 2.

The fine levied by the European tour is barely more than the minimum prize money in LIV. Placing last of the 48 players paid out $120,000 in the inaugural event at the Centurion course near London — the richest golf tournament in history. Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, who resigned his PGA Tour membership, raked in $4 million for winning the event and another $750,000 for being on the winning team.

“Many members I have spoken to in recent weeks expressed the viewpoint that those who have chosen this route have not only disrespected them and our Tour, but also the meritocratic ecosystem of professional golf that has been the bedrock of our game for the past half a century and which will also be the foundation upon which we build the next 50 years," European tour chief executive Keith Pelley said.

“Their actions are not fair to the majority of our membership and undermine the Tour, which is why we are taking the action we have announced today.”

Money from the fines will be split between charitable causes and topping-up prize money, the tour said.

The Scottish Open starts July 7 and has a total prize fund of $8 million. The Barbasol Championship the same week in Kentucky and the Barracuda Championship the following week in California each offer a total $3.7 million.

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka was announced on the entry list for the Scottish Open earlier this month before he opted to join the LIV series, though he has yet to compete in the Saudi-funded events.

The European tour's announcement came while some players signed to LIV were playing in one of its own events. Some of the European tour’s best-known players were on course Friday at the BMW International Open, including major winners Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia and Martin Kaymer. They all played the inaugural LIV event in England.

Li keeps lead, Fox surges at BMW

MUNICH — Li Haotong kept his one-stroke lead at the BMW International Open as Ryan Fox moved up to second with a strong round of 8-under 64 on Friday.

Li's 5-under 67 wasn't quite the spectacular 10 under from the day before. It still came with plenty of drama, including an eagle on the par-five sixth for the second day in a row, plus four birdies and two bogeys on the other holes of the front nine.

“To be honest, I didn't drive the ball as well as yesterday,” Li said. "My short game was OK. It depends when you get in the rough, the lie could be really bad, or it could be good. Sometimes you just need luck.”

Fox completed his bogey-free round after a three-hour interruption because of lightning.

He eagled the sixth like Li did. When he resumed on the 11th hole, he birdied that, and finished his round with a sixth birdie. He was at 14 under overall.

Two shots behind Fox on 12 under was Daan Huizing of the Netherlands, who carded a 69 after his opening 63.

Jordan Smith of England (66) and Thomas Pieters of Belgium (64) were tied for fourth on 11 under, four off the pace.