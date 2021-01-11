Golf: English wants to see how far he can go

During the three months the PGA Tour was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he worked just as hard and played money games at Sea Island to keep sharp.

“I felt like you could use the quarantine period where we didn't play golf, you could either hang out and relax or you could use that time to get better,” he said. "I love trying to get better because I know there’s guys out here that work just as hard or harder than I do at this game. And those are the guys that I want to compete with, those are the guys that I want to beat out here on tour.

The confidence began to return. He kept getting into contention. And when the opportunity showed itself on Kapalua, he delivered.

English hit 8-iron into a strong wind to 2 feet for birdie on the 13th, part of a stretch in which he made four birdies in five holes to catch up to Joaquin Niemann. Trailing by one shot on the par-5 18th, he drilled a 3-iron from 268 yards off a downhill lie to 10 feet. He missed the eagle putt for the win, and then made birdie on the 18th in a playoff to win.

“It took a little while to kind of get rid of that scar tissue a little bit,” English said. “But I feel like I've been there for a while and I've been really close. Sunday is a day I look forward to, and I had a good feeling about today.”